FENTISS Celebrates 1,000+ Spacecraft Deployments of XtratuM

By Chad Cox

May 06, 2025

News

Image Credit: FENTISS

FENTISS announced that its real-time hypervisor, XtratuM is now integrated into over 1,000 satellites and spacecraft earning it the recognition of one of the most widely utilized in space. The XtratuM/Next Generation (XNG) is designed for critical embedded systems and allows various operating systems to run concurrently, securely, and individually on a single hardware platform via managing resources.

Over 600 satellites in the OneWeb constellation incorporates XtratuM delivering global broadband (5G) connectivity. In addition, the software is viable in extra orbital missions including JUICE, MMX, SWOT, Merlin, and other satellite communication initiatives including Kineis.

XtratuM with enhanced modularity and in full compliance with ECSS standards is compatible with advanced processors including ones built on open hardware architectures.

“The fact that more than 1,000 satellites and spacecraft are operating with XtratuM and its ecosystem is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team,” said Manuel Muñoz, CEO of FENTISS. “This milestone reinforces our position as a trusted provider of system software in aerospace and motivates us to continue driving innovation at the forefront of the industry.”

For more information, visit www.fentiss.com

