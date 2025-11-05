Accelerating Innovation: Wi-Fi HaLow for Industrial IoT & CodeFusion Studio for AI Development

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, the VP of Sales and Business Development at Gateworks Corporation, Kelly Peralta, joins me to discuss the trends, challenges, and innovations surrounding Wi-Fi HaLow for industrial and IoT applications.

The next segment is sponsored by Analog Devices, and Contributing Editor, Rich Nass, and Analog Devices’ Senior Vice President of Software and Digital Platforms, Rob Oshan, discuss the complexity of designing AI systems and how Analog Devices’ CodeFusion Studio, which includes an IDE, a software development kit, and coding tools, is designed to accelerate the process.

