Accelerating Innovation: Wi-Fi HaLow for Industrial IoT & CodeFusion Studio for AI Development

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

November 05, 2025

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, the VP of Sales and Business Development at Gateworks Corporation, Kelly Peralta, joins me to discuss the trends, challenges, and innovations surrounding Wi-Fi HaLow for industrial and IoT applications.

The next segment is sponsored by Analog Devices, and Contributing Editor, Rich Nass, and Analog Devices’ Senior Vice President of Software and Digital Platforms, Rob Oshan, discuss the complexity of designing AI systems and how Analog Devices’ CodeFusion Studio, which includes an IDE, a software development kit, and coding tools, is designed to accelerate the process. 

Check out the embedded world North America 2025 Best-in-Show winners. 

 
Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

