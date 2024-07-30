Eurotech Introduced Everyware GreenEdge for AWS Marketplace, Streamlining the Management of Edge Computing and AIoT Deployments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Eurotech

Eurotech released its Everyware GreenEdge for AWS Marketplace, an advanced software solution that streamlines the management of Edge computing and AIoT deployments. The solution was designed to address the challenges of development and enrollment, while implementing security standards like zero-trust architectures as well as compliance with cybersecurity guidelines such as EU’s NIS 2 Directive and Cyber Resilience Act, the US IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act, and more commonly used security frameworks.

Its innovative Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) transforms the usually error-prone and time-consuming deployment of IoT and Edge AI devices. What once took several hours now only takes minutes, requiring only basic skills from the installer. The Everyware GreenEdge delivers an innate user experience with a no-code interface, streamlining hardware integration, and support for communication within a broad range of devices and sensors.

Pre-integrated field protocols for Industrial Automation and Energy and Transportation facilitates seamless access to AWS services through AWS IoT Core and AWS IoT Greengrass v2.



According to Eurotech, it will offer Everyware GreenEdge across its Edge portfolio, starting with the ReliaGATE 10-14, marking the industry's first gateway to provide a fast-track from proof of concept to production-grade and cybersecurity-compliant products for Industrial Automation and Utilities/Energy sectors. In Q3/2024, the offering will expand to include the ReliaCOR 40-13 and ReliaCOR 54-13, further boosting the deployment of AI applications at the edge.



