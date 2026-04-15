Embedded Executive: Digital Twins Can Ease the Design Process | Synopsys

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Podcast

Digital twins, a virtual representation of a physical product, can simplify your development process. To me, doing something that sounds quite complex can’t actually make something easier. However, as Marc Serughetti, the Vice President of Product Line Management for the Synopsys Systems Design Group, explains to me, that’s really how it works.

Hear it from the expert on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.