Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Digital Twins Can Ease the Design Process | Synopsys

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

April 15, 2026

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Digital Twins Can Ease the Design Process | Synopsys

Digital twins, a virtual representation of a physical product, can simplify your development process. To me, doing something that sounds quite complex can’t actually make something easier. However, as Marc Serughetti, the Vice President of Product Line Management for the Synopsys Systems Design Group, explains to me, that’s really how it works. 

Hear it from the expert on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

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