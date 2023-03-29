DIGISTOR Collabs with Lightship Security on NAIP FIPS SSDs

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Vancouver, Washington. DIGISTOR’s FIPS 140-2 L2 certified self-encrypting drives now hold Common Criteria certification, with its market first PCIe/NVMe and SATA storage devices. DIGISTOR offers National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Product Compliant List (PCL) offered at COTS-level pricing.

Validation Report Number CCEVS-VR-VID11297-2023

Certificate date of March 14

All certifications are retroactive and enables all DIGISTOR FIPS-certified drives in use to obtain the critical Common Criteria validation and NIAP PCL. Products tested were DIGISTOR’s M.2 PCIe Gen 3x4 NVMe, M.2 SATA, and 2.5" SATA solid state self-encrypting drives utilizing complete drive encryption to secure Data at Rest on a missing device.

"The NIAP listing further validates our customers' decisions to use DIGISTOR FIPS-certified SSDs and assures their solutions meet the most stringent cybersecurity standards," said Randal Barber, CEO of parent company CDSG. "More importantly, these NIAP-listed SSDs are the basis of our Citadel™ pre-boot authentication (PBA) solutions, which are instrumental to creating NSA's Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) DAR solutions. This gives all private and public organizations access to the most advanced, highly secure SSDs available with the critical international Common Criteria certification, regardless of their budget constraints."

Users of the DIGISTOR FIPS 140-2 L2 drives allow for safe and reliable DAR in devices making them easier to meet international security constraints for sensitive and classified data.

DIGISTOR is collaborating with Lightship Security, through its Austin, Texas, office.

For more information, visit digistor.com.

*NIAP is responsible for the U.S. implementation of the international Common Criteria set of data security standards. Its commercial cybersecurity product certification is mandated by federal procurement requirements (CNSSP 11) for use in US National Security Systems, as information systems operated by the US Government, contractors for the government, or agents that contain classified information. These systems may involve intelligence activities, cryptographic activities related to national security, command and control of military forces, equipment that is an integral part of a weapon or weapons system or are critical to the direct fulfillment of military or intelligence missions.