Weebit and SkyWater Tech Combine for Edge NVMs

Hod Hasharon, Israel and Bloomington, Minnesota. Weebit Nano Limited and SkyWater Technology released Weebit’s resistive RAM (ReRAM) IP in SkyWater’s 130nm CMOS (S130) process. Designers can now simply embed Weebit’s proven non-volatile memory (NVM) into their SoC.

“Our valuable partnership with SkyWater has enabled us to bring this first Weebit ReRAM product to market. Our teams have worked tirelessly towards commercialization of the technology, with our ReRAM IP now commercially available for customers to design their products in SkyWater’s U.S. foundry. ReRAM is no longer the technology of the future – it is here now. We are now working with a number of potential customers to map the technology’s advantages to their specific design requirements,” said Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano.

Weebit’s ReRAMs withstand radiation and deliver more efficacy than general flash or other NVMs. Ideal applications include analog/mixed-signal, IoT, automotive, industrial, and medical. According to the companies, chips are currently under qualification, and are being used for customer demonstrations, testing, and prototyping.

Weebit ReRAM IP:

Up to 100K cycles

10 years’ data retention at high temperatures

Ultra-low power consumption (down to zero standby power}

Quick bootup/instant-on capability

Fast programming time with byte addressability

Tolerant to ionizing radiation (EMI)

Inherently secure technology

Steve Kosier, CTO of SkyWater, said: “Weebit ReRAM offers our customers a differentiated NVM solution they can use in developing highly integrated products at ultra-low power. Weebit’s technology has excellent reliability even at high temperatures, and is tolerant to radiation and electro-magnetic fields, making it a great fit for many of our customers’ demanding target markets. The IP will be supported in our process design kit in the near future, allowing customers to confidently and easily integrate Weebit ReRAM into their designs. We look forward to partnering with our customers as they use this innovative NVM to embed more intelligence and capabilities in their next-generation products.”