Embedded Executive: The Latest Activities in the SDV, LeddarTech

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

August 07, 2024

Embedded Executive: The Latest Activities in the SDV, LeddarTech

The software-defined vehicle (SDV) requires lots of horsepower, and in many cases, extensive use of AI. Is the world ready for this application? More importantly, are the automakers ready?

This is the avenue I went down with Frantz Saintellemy, the President and CEO of LeddarTech. We discussed the ecosystem, the available products, the activities in different regions, and the prevailing perceptions in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

