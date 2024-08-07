Embedded Executive: The Latest Activities in the SDV, LeddarTech

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The software-defined vehicle (SDV) requires lots of horsepower, and in many cases, extensive use of AI. Is the world ready for this application? More importantly, are the automakers ready?



This is the avenue I went down with Frantz Saintellemy, the President and CEO of LeddarTech. We discussed the ecosystem, the available products, the activities in different regions, and the prevailing perceptions in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.