Why Standardized SerDes Interfaces Are Essential for In-Vehicle Networks

Today, automotive technology is advancing faster than ever, with the latest electronic components now central to the design and success of new vehicles.

Rapidly evolving advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) are the stars of many new models, while autonomous driving systems (ADS) are a major focus of development. These innovations require the integration of more cameras, sensors, displays and computing resources from a growing ecosystem of suppliers. The high-speed data interfaces linking these components are also core to the success of these new onboard systems.

SerDes (serializer/deserializer) interfaces convert parallel data into serial data for high-speed, long-distance communication, using simple low-cost cables. In automotive in-vehicle networks, high-speed SerDes interfaces that leverage advanced digital signal processing techniques are used to connect cameras, lidars and in-vehicle displays to their corresponding electronic control units (ECUs).

Use of these SerDes interfaces is essential because they enable:

High-speed, low-latency data transfer: A SerDes interface allows for the efficient transmission of large amounts of data at high speeds (multiple gigabits per second) and low-latency (microsecond), crucial for safety-critical applications.

Longer cable lengths: SerDes interfaces can enable longer cable lengths compared with parallel communication interfaces, especially in harsh electromagnetic environments where cables are susceptible to the effects of electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Reduced wiring: By requiring fewer wires for data transmission, enabling use of low-cost coax or shielded differential pair (SDP) cables, SerDes interfaces simplify wiring harnesses, reduce weight and lower cost.

Reliability: Link layer protocols can enable ultra-low bit error rates, functional safety and security, enabling OEMs to meet the latest safety and cybersecurity regulations.

With this need to connect an ever-greater number of components, the benefits of an industry-standardized SerDes solution become even more pronounced. Standardization offers greater supply chain flexibility and vendor choice, enhanced interoperability, simplified design complexity, reduced development costs, and improved quality and reliability.

MIPI A-PHY: A Standardized Solution Purpose-Built for Automotive

MIPI A-PHY is the first industry-standard asymmetric SerDes interface designed specifically for the automotive market. A-PHY enables the high-speed transfer of proven higher-layer camera and display protocols, such as MIPI CSI-2 for cameras and MIPI DSI-2 for displays, to operate over low-cost, long-reach cables throughout a vehicle, eliminating the need to use proprietary SerDes “bridges” and PHYs. For automotive OEMs and system integrators, this equates to simplified in-vehicle networks and reduced costs, weight and development time.

First released in 2020, MIPI A-PHY was purpose-built to provide the high performance, high EMI immunity and stringent near-zero latency requirements needed for automotive. The latest version, A-PHY v2.0, features forward-looking enhancements in recognition of increasing bandwidth demands and performance requirements of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), zonal and other emerging vehicle architectures. A-PHY v1.0 was adopted as an IEEE standard and is available as IEEE 2977-2021.

The specification’s key features include:

Downlink data rates of up to 32 Gbps per channel and uplink data rates of up to 1.6 Gbps per channel. A table showing all A-PHY “speed gears” is shown in Figure 1

High reliability, with an ultra-low packet error rate of <10-19 over the lifetime of a vehicle

High resiliency, with ultra-high immunity to automotive EMI effects

Bounded low latency (maximum 6 microseconds)

Functional safety, meeting the requirements of ISO 26262

Support for multiple cable types—coaxial, shielded differential pair (SDP) and star quad (STQ)—enabling dual-downlink 64 Gbps operation

Long reach – up to 15 meters in length with four inline connectors

Multiple power over cable options, including support for 48-volt operation

Protocol adaptation layers (PALs) to support the transport of CSI-2, DSI-2 and VESA DisplayPort/embedded DisplayPort application layer protocols, plus Ethernet, GPIO, SPI and I2C protocols for peripheral device command and control (See Figure 2)

Support for higher layer end-to-end MIPI CSI-2 camera service extensions (MIPI CSETM) cybersecurity protocols and supporting MIPI Camera Security Framework (See Figure 2)

Growing Ecosystem

There is a growing automotive ecosystem designing products and services around the A-PHY interface, including multiple camera, radar and lidar sensor vendors, platform vendors, silicon vendors, and test and development tool vendors.

To support A-PHY implementers, MIPI is developing a compliance program designed to ensure A-PHY implementations meet the industry’s need for multi-vendor interoperability, exacting requirements around functional safety and challenging design environments in terms of EMI. The initial phase of the program is focused on testing A-PHY physical and link layers, using the recently published A-PHY compliance test suite. Later phases will extend the program to cover the A-PHY protocol adaptation layer specifications, which enable higher-layer protocols to operate seamlessly over the MIPI A-PHY physical link.

MIPI Alliance Enables Royalty-Free Implementation

As with all MIPI specifications, MIPI membership provides royalty-free licenses to implement the applicable MIPI specification, and there are no additional essential patent licenses required for implementation. Beyond A-PHY, MIPI members also have license to the other specifications for use in ADS/ADAS applications such as MIPI CSI-2 for cameras, all the A-PHY protocol adaptation layer specifications, the MIPI Camera Security Framework for protection of camera data streams and MIPI DSI-2 for displays.

Resources for the Automotive Ecosystem

