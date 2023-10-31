Engineering Hero: Using Sensors to Avoid IV Infiltration

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

In this fifth installment of Engineering Heroes, sponsored by Wind River, we’d like to introduce you to Samer Mabrouk, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow and Georgia Institute of Technology.

Originally from Egypt, Samer grew up fascinated with building things, always asking for things like Legos as rewards when he did well in school. Couple that with growing up in during the dawn and evolution of smartphone technology, and Samer’s love for engineering was solidified.

Today, as a postdoc research fellow, he’s drawn on his background in embedded to equip IVs with sensors that can detect potentially dangerous infiltration events and alert keep medical staff immediately. Sometimes, IVs can move after they’ve been inserted into a vein, or the vein can weaken — in other words, an IV infiltration.

But you can hear directly from Samer and his colleague Tommy Cunningham in the podcast above, and stay tuned for more Engineering Heroes content!

