Wincomm Solution Drives Healthcare Technology Forward

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

In the world of healthcare technology, it’s critical to put patient needs first, and one of the best ways to do just that is to make it easier for doctors, nurses, and every medical professional to do their jobs.

With that as the mission statement, Wincomm has offered the medical market several intelligent solutions that are designed to improve care, increase efficiency, and even encourage innovation.

WMP-27T-PIS

Let’s look at the WMP-27T-PIS, a 27-inch medical panel PC. This top-of-the line panel PC comes built with real-time AI processing, surgical imaging, and EMR support in a single hygienic platform.

Recognizing this, at COMPUTEX 2025, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) gave the device its Best Choice Award, which highlights key innovations that will also have commercial impact.

The device is powered by the Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13800HE processor with Iris Xe Graphics, which together set up the AIO PC to handle any of the computing needed for AI-assisted diagnostics, 4K video streaming, multi-system integration, or any other required use case. An operating surgeon needs high-performance computing available at a moment’s notice, and the WMP-27T-PIS and its processing power, 4K UHD display, and dual LAN (1GbE + 2.5GbE) support for dual displays are ready to go right out of the box. The display also has adjustable color temperature and anti-glare options to make screen clarity even in high-brightness environments a problem of the past. It’s also flexible to changing needs and future expansions with a PCIe x4 expansion slot to connect capture cards, surgical cameras, or custom modules, and USB and serial ports for both legacy and future peripherals.

Of course, cleanliness is critical, so the fanless, antibacterial aluminum housing is rated to up to 95 percent MRSA resistance, Wincomm says, while the IP65/IP54 ingress protection and medical safety certification (UL/EN 60601-1) ensure safe operation and full cleanability in surgical suites and ICUs.

This award-winning healthcare-ready panel PC’s ready to meet the global demand for telemedicine, self-service kiosks, and intelligent hospital displays, anywhere in the world.