Redefining RISC-V & Robotics

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Matthias Thoma, Robotics System Manager at Texas Instruments, discusses the current and future impact of robotics in factory and industrial settings, and in the real world. He also highlights the technologies from TI that can help.

Next, Rich and Vin are back with another DevTalk. In the last episode, the two discussed the difference between simulation and emulation. This week, Vin brings an unexpected real-world scenario that highlights these system models.

But first, the Insiders are recapping Senior Technology Editor, Ken Briodaghs recent trip to the RISC-V Summit in Santa Clara. They’re also hinting at a few predictions they expect to see heading into 2024.