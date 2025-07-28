OPS530 from Axiomtek Brings 4K Dual Display, Intel vPro, and TPM 2.0 to Smart Signage

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit:

Axiomtek released the compact (200 x 119 x 30 mm) OPS530, a high performing and budget friendly digital signage platform that is in complete compliance with the Intel Open Pluggable Specification (OPS). The solution leverages the 13th/12th gen Intel Core i7/i5 processor (Alder Lake-P/U series) with optional Intel vPro platform for remote management and TPM 2.0 for security assurance.

I/O options include one USB Type-C, four USB 3.2, one HDMI 1.4b, one RJ-45 GbE LAN, audio interfaces, and dual antenna openings for wireless connectivity. Storage utilizes an M.2 Key M 2280 slot with automatic switching between SATA and NVMe SSDs. Also available is an M.2 Key E 2230 slot integrating Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules for deployment flexibility.

It includes a JAE TX-25A connector, the 80-pin interface complies with the Intel OPS standard. The high-velocity connector combines multiple signals, including DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0a, USB 2.0/3.2, audio, and UART.

Designed for interactive whiteboards, interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs), digital signage, and educational applications, the OPS530 delivers robust computing, advanced graphics, and efficient installation to smart display applications. With support for dual independent 4K displays, the OPS530 manages high-resolution graphics for immersive learning, engaging meetings, and dynamic signage usage.

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/Default.aspx?MenuId=Products&FunctionId=ProductView&ItemId=27791&C=OPS530&upcat=303.