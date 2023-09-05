Combine Differing Touch Screens with Cincoze's M1101 Monitor Module
September 05, 2023
News
Taipei, Taiwan. Cincoze started the delivery of its M1101 monitor module. The M1101 features a Convertible Display System (CDS, Patent Number: M482908) combining differing touch monitors to create an application specific system. Available peripherals include rugged edge ready monitors that prove to be up to 1,800 nits bright and sunlight-readable for use in outdoor environments.
The three touch displays are highlighted by their multi-language OSD menus and includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs. Cincoze’s M1101 has received certification for the following:
- Industrial-Grade EMC Protection EN 61000-6-2/4
- Shock and Vibration Proof EN 60068-2
- Safety Standard UL/c-UL 62368-1
For more information, www.cincoze.com