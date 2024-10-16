Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Deploying TSN, Mitsubishi

October 16, 2024

Embedded Executive: Deploying TSN, Mitsubishi

TSN is a standard that originated for video-streaming applications. But today, it’s finding a home in industrial applications, and it’s is now becoming irreplaceable.
 

Hear why in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, where I spoke to Tom Burke, who is the Global Director of Industry Standards for Mitsubishi, as well as the Global Strategic Advisor for CC-Link Partner Association (CLPA), a high-speed, high-performance industrial network that supports the IIoT and IT/OT convergence.

 
