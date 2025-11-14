ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep 40 Power and More Power!

Hello Embedded Engineers, Developers and Makers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday November 14, 2025, and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design. I’m catching up with all the news from embedded world North America in Anaheim last week. I hope you enjoyed all the videos we posted from the show. Not everything that has been going on was centered on embedded world though, so these are our top stories this week.

First up, Kigen has announced that Evergy, one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the U.S. Midwest, with about 1.7 million customers, has elected to use Kigen’s secure eSIM OS and GSMA SGP.32–compliant eIM solution to strengthen its grid reliability and resilience. Currently Evergy’s LTE network covers 100 sites with expected growth to reach tens of thousands of connected devices. Sounds like a power up to me.

Our next story comes from a column by James Kolb, Director of Operations at hi-tequity about the challenges of power and energy in AI Data Centers, and how it impacts performance and the grid. Kolb writes in the column that a recent Deloitte survey of 120 US-based power company and data center executives identified power and cooling limitations as significant barriers to AI data center growth over the next three to five years for 72% of them. Since AI workloads are demanding three to five times higher power densities than traditional data center applications, and GPU clusters require up to 100kW per rack compared to the 10-15kW typical of conventional servers, every part of embedded system design, from chip-level thermal management to rack-level cooling distribution, is seeing big changes. Give it a read.

Finally, we’re featuring Decision Makers Limited, which recently announced its MicroEDS, a lightweight, real-time monitoring and anomaly detection platform for embedded and industrial applications. The solution is engineered to run directly on compact single-board computers and enable local, autonomous decision-making without the need for the cloud.

See you next week.