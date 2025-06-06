ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep20 Partnerships, Channel Sounding, RTK

It’s Friday June 6, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Perforce Software is partnering with Siemens Digital Industries Software to transform how smart, connected products are designed and developed. Reportedly, Siemens will integrate Perforce’s IP Lifecycle Management and P4 data management solutions to help software and semiconductor teams collaborate within a robust, unified development and verification environment.

Our next story comes from AdaCore and NVIDIA, who are partnering to publish an off-the-shelf reference process for designers thinking of next-generation automotive applications. The partner companies are releasing it as an open-source and evolving document on Github.

Up next, we published an interesting video from Infineon running through the basics of Channel Sounding – what is it? How does it work? And why does it matter? Check it out.

Finally, we’re featuring a column by Patrick Frank, RF and Antenna Engineer at Taoglas about Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) technology and how modern, integrated platforms are simplifying deployment and expanding RTK’s potential across a broad range of high-precision applications.

