ICYMI: Embedded Insights Ep34 SoC, QA, & RISC-V

Video

Hello Embedded Engineers and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it: Embedded Insights, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday September 26, 2025 and I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Silicon Labs has unveiled the first 22 nm-based SoC, according to a recent release. The company’s new SiMG301 is the first wireless SoC built on a 22-nanometer (nm) process node, the company said, and it is designed to deliver advanced compute power, flexible memory, security, and streamlined external component integration.

Our next story comes from QA Systems, which has released its Cantata 25.07, the newest version of the unit and integration testing tool for C/C++. It reportedly delivers extended platform support, efficiency features, and certification for the EN 50716:2023 railway software standard.

In our featured column this week, Eystein Stenberg, CTO of Northern.tech writes about the technical considerations for implementing over-the-air update strategies in Raspberry Pi-based embedded systems, comparing system-level and application-level update approaches.

Finally, we’re featuring the most recent announcement from RISC-V International. We’re getting close to its RISC-V Summit North America 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, and the international organization has announced that representatives from Google, AWS, and NASA will all be giving keynote speeches during the event. Key topics at the conference this year will include AI, datacenter/HPC, security, automotive, space, and embedded systems.

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of our shows, and follow us on Linked In and all across the web.

Please reach out if you’d like to advertise on In Case You Missed It.

See you next week.