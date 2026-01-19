ICYMI Ep 45 CES Best in Show, NASA, AI, and Automotive

Video

Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday January 15, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Our CES 2026 Best-in-Show Winners have been awarded and announced. Check out the full story, but in brief, our winners were:

In the AI & Machine Learning Category: EMASS, a Nanoveu subsidiary, for its ECS-DoT and for TDK for its EdgeRX and its SED0122-CR.

In the Analog, Power & Related Components category: TDK’s 960W DIN rail mount programmable DC-UPS

In the Dev Tools, Software & OS category, for QNX and Vector and their Alloy Kore joint solution

In the MEMS & Sensors category, Seyond’s Hummingbird D1 and TDK’s InvenSense SmartMotion for Smart Glasses

In the Microcontrollers, Microprocessors & IP category, femtoAI for its SPU-001 AI Accelerator and for Efficient Computer’s Electron E1.

In the Security Category, Thistle Technologies Security Platform

And finally, in the Wireless category, Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF54LM20A.

Our next story comes by way of NASA. In a recent announcement, EdgeCortix showed that its edge AI co-processor, the SAKURA-II, exhibited high levels of radiation resiliency in NASA’s heavy ion testing conducted at Texas A&M Cyclotron showing that the SAKURA-II is ideal for low Earth orbit applications as well as geosynchronous orbit, and lunar operations.

Up next, from the world of AI, Phison Electronics publicized expanded capabilities for its aiDAPTIV+ technology, extending its advanced AI acceleration to integrated GPU frameworks accelerating inference, increasing memory capacity, and simplifying deployment to unlock large-model AI capabilities on notebook PCs, desktop PCs, and mini-PCs.

Finally, we’re featuring Ironwood Electronics, which recently released a 19x19mm body, 22X22 array 484 ball BGA package that can be SMT affixed to a top adapter or placed inside a compression mount socket fitted to the top adapter. As for the bottom adapter, it is attached to the target PCB using reflow. Both top and bottom adapters can be plugged and un-plugged several times and operate without conceding performance in rugged automotive applications. Check it out.

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of our shows, and follow us on Linked In and all across the web.

Please reach out if you’d like to advertise on In Case You Missed It.

See you next week, and have a great weekend.