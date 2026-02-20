ICYMI Ep 50 Automation, Edge, and Post-Quantum Crypto

Video

First up, a new study from Circuit Mind is showing that AI-powered automation is driving measurable gains in electronics design workflows. The independent, data-supported research report includes a peer-reviewed assessment by Los Alamos National Laboratory, in addition to commercial engineering teams reporting how they’re using AI to speed up circuit architecture innovation, schematic generation, and initial verification.

Our next story comes from Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and Arm. All these big names are joining forces to shape the Next Generation of Distributed Computing, according to a recent blog from contributor Bhanu Handa of Dell Technologies. The article compares how Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and Arm pursue edge AI differently and offers CIOs a practical decision framework to align silicon, thermals, and software ecosystems with real workloads and operating constraints.

Finally, we’re featuring a preview of news from the upcoming embedded world in our Road to embedded world series. At the show in Nuremburg next month, PQShield will showcase its post-quantum cryptography for embedded hardware including its quantum-safe secure boot, side-channel protection against physical attack, and PQC-secure TLS.

