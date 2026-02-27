ICYMI Ep 51: Wincomm, Wireless, oHFM, and CRA

Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday Feb 27, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Wincomm has announced the release of its 21.5” WMP-22T-PIS-L and 23.8” WMP-24T-PIS-L medical All-in-One PCs designed for operating rooms and critical healthcare environments. The series combines a fanless design with a built-in power supply in an anti-bacterial lightweight aluminum housing. It’s also reportedly got a very cool “clean me” mode with a dedicated hotkey to freeze the touch screen during cleaning.

Our next story comes from our very own Rich Nass. Rich has been deep in his gadget testing bag recently, and he’s written up his impressions of two wireless devices that are aimed at protecting the home: a cellular security camera from Defend, and a water intrusion detection platform by Shelly.

Next, we have a new segment in which I’m going to cut to a recent interview I did on a big news topic. In this edition, we’ll be hearing from Ansgar Hein, President and Chairman of SGET, who is going to fill us in on the new oHFM standard for Open Harmonized FPGA Modules. The full interview will be in an upcoming episode of the Embedded insiders Podcast.

Finally, we’re featuring a new paper from Prof. Axel Sikora, Chairman of the embedded world Exhibition&Conference, Christian Keydel, Associate of Embedded Systems Academy, Julian Goeppert, a Researcher at Offenburg University of Applied Sciences, and Olaf Pfeiffer, a founder of the Embedded Systems Academy. The paper provides guidance on the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), Non-IP Embedded Communication Systems, and how to reduce the likelihood of having your system hacked.

Speaking of embedded world, our Embedded Computing Design team is ready to rock and roll out to Germany so we can bring you even more video, audio, and news content than ever. Check out our event guide for tips, tricks, and tactics for getting the most out of your participation while you’re there.

See you next week, and have a great weekend.