ICYMI: Ep 55 Kontron, Sima.AI, Panasonic, NeoCortec

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday March 27, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, NeoCortec has introduced an updated version of its gateway software, called NeoCortec NeoGW, along with a new web-based network management application designed to simplify the integration and administration of wireless mesh networks based on the company’s NeoCortec NeoMesh protocol stack.

Our next story comes from Kontron America, which has announced a strategic partnership with SiMa.ai to bring edge AI to industrial markets through Kontron’s new KBox A-151 EAI platform. The KBox A-151 EAI is built to leverage the integrated SiMa.ai MLSoC Modalix accelerator to deliver more than 50 TOPS of dedicated AI performance within a fully integrated, industrial-grade edge platform, the company has said.

Finally, we’re featuring Panasonic’s recently introduced transparent conductive film called FineX (Fine Cross). It’s designed for EMI shielding in applications where optical clarity must be maintained. FineX is based on Panasonic’s copper metal-mesh microfabrication process, which creates a fine, uniform wiring structure embedded in the film. The mesh provides electrical conductivity while maintaining high optical transmission, allowing the material to function as a shielding layer without significantly obstructing visibility. Panasonic says the film is targeted at displays, industrial equipment interfaces, and wireless communication environments where both visibility and electromagnetic control are required. Very cool stuff.

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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See you next week, and have a great weekend.