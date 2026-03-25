Embedded Computing Design

Software Offers Seamless Cloud integration, Wireless Mesh-Network Management

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

March 25, 2026

Blog

Software Offers Seamless Cloud integration, Wireless Mesh-Network Management

NeoCortec has introduced an updated version of its gateway software, called NeoCortec NeoGW, along with a new web-based network management application designed to simplify the integration and administration of wireless mesh networks based on the company’s NeoCortec NeoMesh protocol stack.

NeoGW acts as the interface between NeoMesh networks and higher-level systems. The latest version adds native support for the MQTT messaging protocol, allowing data from NeoMesh nodes to be routed more easily to cloud platforms or on-premise servers that rely on standard IoT messaging frameworks. By aligning message structures with common cloud-based data models, the update is intended to reduce the amount of custom integration work required when connecting mesh-network deployments to enterprise or cloud services.

The company also introduced a browser-based network management application that connects directly to the NeoGW gateway software. Through this interface, administrators can configure and monitor individual NeoMesh networks or manage multiple networks from a centralized location. The application provides visibility into network operations and simplifies tasks such as configuration and ongoing maintenance.

Together, the updated NeoGW software and the new management interface provide a framework for connecting, monitoring, and maintaining NeoMesh-based wireless networks. The tools extend the functionality of NeoMesh beyond the network layer by providing a bridge to cloud infrastructure and enterprise software, enabling deployments that combine low-power mesh connectivity with centralized system management.

Both the NeoGW software update and the network management application are available now from NeoCortec.

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Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

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