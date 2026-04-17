ICYMI Ep 58: Siemens, eInfochips, MicroelectronicsUS

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday April 17, 2026, and these are our top stories this week.

First up, Siemens, in collaboration with NVIDIA, this week publicized that its Veloce proFPGA CS hardware-assisted verification and validation system is running and capturing trillions of verification cycles, prior to first silicon availability, which the company says is enabling the efficient creation of enhanced designs. Said Jean-Marie Brunet, SVP and GM of hardware assisted verification at Siemens Digital Industries Software “NVIDIA and Siemens are partnering in many areas, most recently in advancing hardware-assisted verification methodologies in general and FPGA-based prototyping in particular, to adapt to the verification and validation demands presented by highly complex AI/ML SoCs.”

Our next story comes from eInfochips, which has debuted its EIC PROPEL, an enterprise IoT platform, in the Microsoft Marketplace. The new availability enables users to deploy EIC PROPEL through the Microsoft Marketplace for functionality across Microsoft Azure products and services, the company says. The full integration with Microsoft Azure IoT, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Azure Data Explorer in particular will allow users to manage device data with enhanced analytics for predictive AI, machine learning, and generative AI.

Finally, we’re featuring a new US tradeshow for the embedded industry. Microelectronics US is an offshoot of the successful Microelectronics UK show, launched in 2025. The new US show will take place April 22 and 23 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. The free to attend exhibition will feature more than 100 speakers from across the microelectronics supply chain. Attendees will have a chance to witness technical sessions and panel discussions with opportunities for direct access to solution providers, including two panels of which yours truly will be the chair. In the session about The Expanding Role of Embedded Systems in Growing Markets, we will discuss safety-critical embedded platforms, the challenges of cross-industry standardization & interoperability, balancing innovation speed with long-term reliability and compliance, and lots more! In my second session, “Smart Factories & Embedded Tech for Autonomous Manufacturing” the panel and I will talk about self-healing electronics, embedded monitoring, lights out manufacturing, saving energy with additive manufacturing and of course AI. Don’t miss it if you’re in the Austin area or ready to travel.

In our Embedded Insights segment, Ken’s Trends, Ken talks about FPGA in Automotive. This segment is brought to you by the upcoming Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference.

The Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference will take place May 14 and will dig into embedded automotive technologies and trends with the help of expert speakers and industry leaders. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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See you next week, and have a great weekend.