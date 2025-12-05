ICYMI Ep42: AAEON, Solid Sands, ABM, EMASS & CES!

Video

It’s Friday December 4, 2025, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, AAEON has introduced its new COM-ARHC6, a COM Express Type 6 Compact Size module. It uses Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2), including the Core Ultra 9, 7 and 5 Processors and the company says it achieves up to 99 TOPS of AI performance.

Our next story comes from Solid Sands, which recently announced that it is acquiring Plum Hall technology and test suites. According to the release, the acquisition will allow Solid Sands the ability to extend its market value and open new corridors for growth while delivering innovative solutions. Solid Sands is reportedly looking to enhance its involvement in programming-language standards, especially in major changes introduced in C23, C++23, and the upcoming C++26.

For our featured column this week, we’re showcasing Joseph Cestari, VP, Semiconductor Operations at ABM, who writes that the domestic semiconductor industry is at a critical juncture, and he wonders if we are on the cusp of unprecedented growth or standing on the edge of a cliff? Either way, he asserts, the answer is innovation.

Finally, we’re featuring EMASS, which will showcase its ECS-DoT Milliwatt AI SoC at CES 2026 coming up in the first week of January. According to the release, the SoC is a milliwatt-class, on-device AI platform designed to deliver always-on intelligence with ultra-low latency and reduced power consumption.

On that topic, I’ll be at CES in Las Vegas to see everything that’s new in consumer-facing embedded technology innovations. Reach out to schedule time to get together while I’m in town and download our resource “The Top 6 Things Every Exhibitor Should Do at CES.”

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of our shows, and follow us on Linked In and all across the web.

Please reach out if you’d like to advertise on In Case You Missed It.

See you next week.