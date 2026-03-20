ICYMI Ep54: embedded world, NVIDIA GTC, Robotics, & Physical AI

Video

Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

We’re back from embedded world 2026 (and NVIDIA GTC is ongoing!) and here are some highlights you might have missed, and some big news that might have been overrun.

It’s Friday March 20, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week.

First up, from embedded world, our Assistant Managing Editor Tiera Oliver gives us an insightful and informative report on the keynote speech from Microchip COO Rich Simoncic. Early in the week at embedded world, we announced our best-in show award winners. There were more entries and more winners than ever before. Check out our best class of best-in-class embedded technologies. The DevZone in our booth was full of some of the coolest and most interesting boards and technologies than ever before, and you can check those out in the related videos and the article.

Moving on, our next item comes from Rich Nass, who has taken a close look at the developing trend and hype term of “Physical AI” and how it is intersecting with motor controls. “No matter how sophisticated the neural network or how optimized the model, the intelligence only manifests when something moves,” he writes.

In big news that might have slipped by this week, our news editor Chad Cox gives the skinny on a new partnership between NVIDIA and STMicroeletronics. STMicroelectronics announced it is integrating its portfolio for advanced robotics into the reference set of components compatible with the NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge. Simultaneously, NVIDIA Isaac Sim models of ST components will be incorporated into both companies’ robotics environments allowing faster, more accurate sim-to-real research and development, according to the report. Don’t miss it again.

Finally, we’re featuring some news from NVIDIA GTC this week. Advantech all week in San Jose, Califfornia has been showing off its powerhouse chops with demos for Robotics, Healthcare, and Retail Edge AI solutions. If you missed it, now’s your chance to catch up.

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss any of our shows, and follow us on Linked In and all across the web.

Please reach out if you’d like to advertise on In Case You Missed It.

See you next week, and have a great weekend.