ICYMI Ep61: Physical AI, Memory & DNA, Electronica 2026

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Hello Embedded Professionals, Engineers, and Developers! Welcome to In Case You Missed it, the weekly news show all about Embedded technologies and solutions from Embedded Computing Design.

It’s Friday May 8, 2026, I’m Ken Briodagh, Editor in Chief of Embedded Computing Design and these are our top stories this week. It’s a home team show!

First up, a very interesting column for our own Assistant Managing Editor Tiera Oliver about how DNA might solve the looming memory crisis and maybe transform how we think about memory forever.

Our next story is my new column about Physical AI and Industrial Automation. Spoilers: it’s not ALL negative! But I still don’t like that term.

Finally, we’re featuring a preview of this year’s upcoming Electronica trade show, written by Chad Cox, our production editor and master of the news. It’s going to take place November 10 to 13, at the Munich Trade Fair Center and about 3,500 exhibitors from 60 countries are expected. Plan your trip now.

In our new segment, Ken’s Trends, Ken talks about Electric vehicles and what’s holding them up. This segment is brought to you by the upcoming Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference.

The Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference will take place May 14 and will dig into embedded automotive technologies and trends with the help of expert speakers and industry leaders. There’s plenty of time to register, and you should, so visit embeddedcomputing.com/webcasts to join the audience. There is still limited room left for speakers to join the faculty, and if you think you or a colleague would be a good fit, please reach out at [email protected].

Make sure you look for the In Case You Missed It Linked In Newsletter for even more stories you don’t want to miss, coming out every Monday.



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See you next week, and have a great weekend.