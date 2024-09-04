AMD Extends SoC Portfolio with New Versal Series Gen 2 Devices for AI-Driven Embedded Systems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

NUREMBERG, Germany -- AMD announced the expansion of the AMD Versal™ adaptive system on chip (SoC) portfolio with the new Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs designed to combine preprocessing, AI inference, and postprocessing on a single device for end-to-end acceleration of AI-driven embedded systems.

The Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2 build on the first generation with new AI Engines expected to deliver up to 3x higher TOPs-per-watt than first generation Versal AI Edge Series devicesi, while new high-performance integrated Arm® CPUs are expected to offer up to 10x more scalar compute than first gen Versal AI Edge and Prime series devicesii.

Versal Series Gen 2 devices are also designed to deliver new capabilities and features that enable the design of high-performance, edge-optimized products for the automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, vision, healthcare, broadcast, and pro AV markets.

Subaru Corporation has selected Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 devices for the company’s next-generation advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) vision system, known as EyeSight. The EyeSight system is integrated into select Subaru car models to enable advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and pre-collision braking. Subaru is using AMD adaptive SoC technology in current EyeSight-equipped vehicles.

To meet the complex processing needs of real-world systems, AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 devices incorporate an optimal mix of processors for all three phases of AI-driven embedded system acceleration:

Preprocessing: FPGA programmable logic for real-time preprocessing with unparalleled flexibility to connect to a wide range of sensors and implement high-throughput, low-latency data-processing pipelines

AI Inference: An array of vector processors in the form of next-gen AI Engines for efficient AI inference

Postprocessing: Arm CPU cores provide the postprocessing power needed for complex decision-making and control for safety-critical applications.

With new hard IP for high-throughput video processing, including up to 8K multi-channel workflows, Versal Prime Gen 2 devices are ideally suited for applications such as ultra-high-definition (UHD) video streaming and recording, industrial PCs, and flight computers.

The AMD Vivado™ Design Suite tools and libraries are designed to help boost productivity and streamline design cycles for embedded hardware system developers, offering fast compile times and enhanced quality of results. For embedded software developers, the AMD Vitis™ Unified Software Platform enables embedded software, signal processing, and AI design development at users’ preferred levels of abstraction, with no FPGA experience needed.

Designers can get started with AMD Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2 early access documentation and first-generation Versal evaluation kits and design tools available today. AMD expects the availability of Versal Series Gen 2 silicon samples in the first half of 2025, followed by evaluation kits and System-on-Modules samples in mid-2025, and production silicon expected in late 2025.

i Based on AMD internal performance and power projections for the AIE-ML v2 compute tile architecture in the Versal AI Edge series Gen 2 using the MX6 data type, compared to performance specifications and AMD Power Design Manager power results for the AIE-ML compute tile architecture featured in the first generation Versal AI Edge Series using INT8 data type. Assumptions: 2 row, 8 column sub-arrays. Operating conditions: 1 GHz Fmax, 0.7V AIE operating voltage, 100C junction temperature, typical process, 60% vector load, % activations = 0 < 10%. Actual performance will vary when final products are released in market. Performance projections as of March 2024. (VER-023).

ii Based on AMD internal pre-silicon performance estimates for combined total DMIPs of the Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2 processing system when configured with 8 Arm Cortex-A78AE applications cores @2.2 GHz and 10 Arm Cortex-R52 real-time cores @1.05 GHz, compared to the published combined total DMIPs of the processing system in the first-generation Versal AI Edge series and Versal Prime series. Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2 operating conditions: highest available speed grade, 0.88V PS operating voltage, split-mode operation, maximum supported operating frequency. First-generation Versal AI Edge series and Versal Prime Series operating conditions: highest available speed grade, 0.88V PS operating voltage, maximum supported operating frequency. Actual DMIPs performance will vary when final products are released in market. Performance projections as of February 2024. (VER-027)