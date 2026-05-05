DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Is It Really AI & Arm As a Silicon Provider

By Rich Nass Contributing Editor Embedded Computing Design By Vin D'Agostino Founder & Principal D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

AI means different things to different people. For example, a marketer might have a different definition than an engineer when asked what AI is. In today’s complex world, both may be right. But when consumers need to understand what is AI about their devices, the waters can get muddied pretty quickly.

On this episode of DevTalk with Rich and Vin, we share our definitions, which are open to debate.

Once the AI issue is cleared up, Rich and Vin discuss a recent news item—Arm is becoming a silicon provider. While that could mean lots of things to Arm’s existing customers, we look at how it might affect the engineering community.