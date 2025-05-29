Embedded Computing Design

COMPUTEX 2025 & AMD in Space

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

May 29, 2025

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken O’Neil, Space Systems Architect at AMD, joins us to explore the company’s advancements in AI for space. He delves into how AMD is enabling on-board processing for satellites and spacecraft, including the adoption of FPGAs in spaceflight applications.

But first, Embedded Computing Design's Editor-in-Chief, Ken Briodagh, shares highlights from Computex 2025, providing insights into the top technological innovations unveiled at the event, including advancements in AI and edge computing.

 
