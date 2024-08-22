Syslogic Delivers NVIDIA Powered AI Ready Railway Computer

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Syslogic Syslogic introduced the AI ready Railway Computer RML A4NX Its EN50155 and EN45545 HL3- certified platform is based on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX system-on-module (SoM). The solution is ideal for applications including object and hazard detection, environmental perception, track monitoring, intelligent video analysis, predictive maintenance, or control of autonomous systems thanks to its integrated iGPU allowing the process of data from multiple high-resolution sensors in near real time.

The device comes with an isolated power supply allowing it to be connected to the on-board power supply without the need for a converter with an input voltage range of 24 to 110VDC.

Michael Jung, Product Manager at Syslogic, commented, "As a proven specialist in the railway market, we develop our railway computers from the ground up for rolling stock applications. Syslogic has previously used NVIDIA platforms for its railway solutions, and now will be using the Jetson Orin NX and soon the Jetson AGX Orin".

The RML A4NX delivers four power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Gbit and four sensors such as GigE Vision or IP cameras that can be connected and powered with a single cable. For harsh rail environments, the PoE ports are x-coded M12 connectors. Optional wireless connectivity (5G/4G, Wi-Fi) and real-time-kinematic (RTK) technology can also be integrated.

Syslogic will attend InnoTrans 2024 (September 24-27) where it will showcase its railway and transportation portfolio.

For more information, visit syslogic.com.