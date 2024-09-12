Embedded Computing Design

NexAIoT Releases the NISE 54 Industrial Edge AI Gateway Leveraging Intel

September 12, 2024

Image Credit: NexAIoT

New Taipei City, Taiwan. NEXCOM subsidiary, NexAIoT, released the NISE 54 Industrial Edge AI Gateway for enhanced edge gateway applications including industrial gateways, edge AI computing, factory automation, and embedded controllers. Leveraging the Intel Atom Amston Lake or Alder Lake CPUs, the gateway supports up to 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz SO-DIMM memory with In-Band Error Correction Code (IBECC) capability, to boost multitasking performance, reliability, and safety.

It delivers AI to the edge with deep learning inference competences including integrated Intel UHD Graphics up to 32EUs (Execution Units), Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost), Intel Advanced Vector Extensions (Intel AVX2) with INT8 support, and OpenVINO toolkit support.

Versatile M.2 Storage and Connectivity:

  • M.2 2242/2280 Key B for SATA storage
  • M.2 2230 Key E for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
  • M.2 2242/3042/3052 Key B for 5G/LTE/SATA

The USB-C port on the NISE 54-A03 variant offers up to 80W power delivery, ensuring effective energy transfer and the proficiency to power multiple peripherals through one cable. The PD feature can also power high-resolution displays, enhancing control for dynamic user interfaces and digital signage.

With Intel Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support, the NISE 54’s three 2.5Gbe TSN LAN ports are enhanced for the real-time critical requirements of applications such as PLC gateways, robotics control, and edge AI.

The onboard TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) offers boosted security for protecting data and sustaining system reliability. Operating temperature range is -40°C and 60°C (-40°F to 140°F).

The NISE 54 will be available by the start of the Embedded World North America event in Austin, Texas, USA from October 8th to 10th, 2024.

For more information, visit nexcom.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

