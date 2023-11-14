Semidynamics and Arteris Combine to Push AI and RISC-V to the Beyond

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Semidynamics

Campbell, California. Arteris, Inc. and Semidynamics are collaborating to enhance the next generation of electronic components for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The agreement sees the interoperability between Semidynamics' Atrevido and Avispado 64-bit RISC-V processor IP cores and Arteris’ Ncore cache coherent network-on-chip (NoC) system IP.

"For markets like machine learning, key-value stores and recommendation systems, we optimize our customizable RISC-V processors and supporting technologies, such as Vector Units, Tensors Units and Gazzillion™, to deal with the computing of highly sparse data, with long memory latencies, and high-bandwidth memory systems," said Roger Espasa, CEO of Semidynamics. "Efficient data transport within our cores and between chips and chiplets is vital for overall system performance. Partnering to pre-integrate with Arteris' Ncore cache coherent technology will result in accelerated project schedules for our mutual customers."



"Our goal is to support our customers’ choices on processor IP while providing the SoC connectivity backbone for the emerging RISC-V ecosystem and its use in combination with other processor architectures," said Michal Siwinski, CMO at Arteris. "Our collaboration with Semidynamics supports our mission to catalyze SoC innovation so our shared customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next and creating leading-edge products, including those supporting the rapid evolution of AI."

According to the companies, a demonstrator platform will be made available in 2024.



