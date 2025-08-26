Ambiq’s Apollo510B SoC Enhances AI, Graphics, and Security for Edge Deployments

Austin, Texas. Ambiq Micro, Inc. (Ambiq) has expanded its Apollo5 System-on-Chip (SoC) Family with the Apollo510B wireless SoC that incorporates a 48MHz network processor and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4 radio for wireless connectivity in edge AI applications. It is powered by an Arm Cortex-M55 (up to 250MHz) with Helium and turboSPOT, offering up to 30x better power efficacy in AI applications and 16x performance boost over Cortex-M4 devices.

The Apollo510B’s memory architecture allows quick implementation and real-time data processing, while secureSPOT 3.0 and Arm TrustZone deliver secure boot, firmware updates, and protection of interoperability and data exchange across various edge deployments. Ambiq’s graphiqSPOT graphics engine delivers enhanced visuals for a full user interface.

Highlights:

Boosted memory architecture with 64KB I-cache and 64KB D-cache, 3.75MB of system RAM, and 4MB of embedded non-volatile memory

Cutting-edge GPU with 2D/2.5D with vector graphics acceleration

Peripheral support including ADC, SPI, I2C, UART, and high-speed USB 2.0

High-fidelity audio support via ultra-low power ADC and stereo digital microphone PDM interfaces

Scott Hanson, CTO at Ambiq said, “The integration of a low-power Bluetooth radio further extends the possibilities we can provide manufacturers to create the most advanced connected devices powered by edge AI.”

