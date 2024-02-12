AMD Announces New Architectural Solution, Embedded+

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SANTA CLARA, Calif., -- AMD announced the launch of AMD Embedded+, a new architectural solution that combines AMD Ryzen™ Embedded processors with Versal™ adaptive SoCs onto a single integrated board to help ODM customers reduce qualification and build times by eliminating the need to expend additional hardware and R&D resources.

Validated by AMD, the Embedded+ integrated compute platform enables ODM integration using Embedded+ architecture which supports the use of a common software platform to develop designs with low power, small form factors, and long lifecycles for medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The Embedded+ architecture also combines AMD x86 compute with integrated graphics and programmable hardware for critical AI inferencing and sensor fusion applications.

“In automated systems, sensor data has diminishing value with time and must operate on the freshest information possible to enable the lowest latency, deterministic response,” said Chetan Khona, senior director of Industrial, Vision, Healthcare and Sciences Markets, AMD. “In industrial and medical applications, many decisions need to happen in milliseconds. Embedded+ maximizes the value of partner and customer data, with energy efficiency and performant computing that enables them to focus in turn on addressing their customer and market needs.”

Embedded+ also allows system designers to choose from an ecosystem of ODM board offerings based on the Embedded+ architecture and scale their product portfolios to deliver performance and power profiles best suited to customers’ target applications.

The first ODM solution based on Embedded+ architecture is the Sapphire Edge+ VPR-4616-MB, a low-power Mini-ITX form factor motherboard from Sapphire Technology. It offers the full suite of capabilities in as low as 30W of power by leveraging the Ryzen Embedded R2314 processor and Versal AI Edge VE2302 Adaptive SoC. The VPR-4616-MB is also available in a full system, including memory, storage, power supply, and chassis.

The Embedded+ qualified VPR-4616-MB from Sapphire Technology is immediately available to customers for purchase at launch.

For more information, visit: www.amd.com/en