BeagleBoard Jumps on the PolarFire Express

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: BeagleBoard.org

BeagleBoard.org released its BeagleV-Fire SBC employing Microchip’s PolarFire MPFS025T FCVG484E 5x core RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) with innovative FPGA fabric. The solution comes in a small footprint with flexible I/Os that make it ideal for applications including IoT, robotics, and AI. The BeagleV-Fire is delivered with pre-installed Ubuntu for Linux compatibility.

“By harnessing the power of Microchip’s PolarFire® FPGA SoC IC and embracing the RISC-V architecture, we are unleashing the potential for groundbreaking innovation within the open-source community,” said Jason Kridner, Co-Founder of BeagleBoard.org

RISC-V CPU

4x 64-bit RV64GC application cores &

1x 64-bit RV64IMAC monitor/boot core

FPGA

23K logic elements (4-input LUT + DFF)

68 Math blocks (18×18 MACC)

4 SerDes lanes of 12.7 Gbps

Memory

Kingston 16GB eMMC

2GB LPDDR4 RAM

microSD

Networking

Gigabit Ethernet

M.2 Key E

support 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi module

Connectivity

USB Type-C

Serial debug

Expansion

High speed SYZYGY interface

22pin CSI connector

BeagleBone compatible 92-pin cape header pins

“We aren’t just interested in openness at the board level, or even at the instruction-set level; we want to pave paths for everyone interested in what digital technology can enable in sensing and controlling the world around them and BeagleV-Fire marks significant progress down that path.” ends Kridner.

For more information, visit BeagleBoard.org.