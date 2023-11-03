Embedded Computing Design

BeagleBoard Jumps on the PolarFire Express

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 03, 2023

News

Image Credit: BeagleBoard.org

BeagleBoard.org released its BeagleV-Fire SBC employing Microchip’s PolarFire MPFS025T FCVG484E 5x core RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) with innovative FPGA fabric. The solution comes in a small footprint with flexible I/Os that make it ideal for applications including IoT, robotics, and AI. The BeagleV-Fire is delivered with pre-installed Ubuntu for Linux compatibility.

“By harnessing the power of Microchip’s PolarFire® FPGA SoC IC and embracing the RISC-V architecture, we are unleashing the potential for groundbreaking innovation within the open-source community,” said Jason Kridner, Co-Founder of BeagleBoard.org

RISC-V CPU

  • 4x 64-bit RV64GC application cores &
  • 1x 64-bit RV64IMAC monitor/boot core

FPGA

  • 23K logic elements (4-input LUT + DFF)
  • 68 Math blocks (18×18 MACC)
  • 4 SerDes lanes of 12.7 Gbps

Memory

  • Kingston 16GB eMMC
  • 2GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • microSD

Networking

  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • M.2 Key E
  • support 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi module

Connectivity

  • USB Type-C
  • Serial debug

Expansion

  • High speed SYZYGY interface
  • 22pin CSI connector
  • BeagleBone compatible 92-pin cape header pins

“We aren’t just interested in openness at the board level, or even at the instruction-set level; we want to pave paths for everyone interested in what digital technology can enable in sensing and controlling the world around them and BeagleV-Fire marks significant progress down that path.” ends Kridner.

For more information, visit BeagleBoard.org.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

