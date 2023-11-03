BeagleBoard Jumps on the PolarFire Express
November 03, 2023
BeagleBoard.org released its BeagleV-Fire SBC employing Microchip’s PolarFire MPFS025T FCVG484E 5x core RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) with innovative FPGA fabric. The solution comes in a small footprint with flexible I/Os that make it ideal for applications including IoT, robotics, and AI. The BeagleV-Fire is delivered with pre-installed Ubuntu for Linux compatibility.
“By harnessing the power of Microchip’s PolarFire® FPGA SoC IC and embracing the RISC-V architecture, we are unleashing the potential for groundbreaking innovation within the open-source community,” said Jason Kridner, Co-Founder of BeagleBoard.org
RISC-V CPU
- 4x 64-bit RV64GC application cores &
- 1x 64-bit RV64IMAC monitor/boot core
FPGA
- 23K logic elements (4-input LUT + DFF)
- 68 Math blocks (18×18 MACC)
- 4 SerDes lanes of 12.7 Gbps
Memory
- Kingston 16GB eMMC
- 2GB LPDDR4 RAM
- microSD
Networking
- Gigabit Ethernet
- M.2 Key E
- support 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi module
Connectivity
- USB Type-C
- Serial debug
Expansion
- High speed SYZYGY interface
- 22pin CSI connector
- BeagleBone compatible 92-pin cape header pins
“We aren’t just interested in openness at the board level, or even at the instruction-set level; we want to pave paths for everyone interested in what digital technology can enable in sensing and controlling the world around them and BeagleV-Fire marks significant progress down that path.” ends Kridner.
For more information, visit BeagleBoard.org.