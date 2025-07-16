Embedded Computing Design

Lattice’s New FPGAs Enable Smarter, More Secure, and Energy-Efficient Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 16, 2025

News

Lattice’s New FPGAs Enable Smarter, More Secure, and Energy-Efficient Applications
Image Credit: Lattice

Hillsboro, Oregon. Lattice Semiconductor has extended its small FPGA portfolio with new, high I/O density possibilities in the Lattice Certus-NX FPGA and Lattice MachXO5-NX FPGA devices ideal for solutions needing power efficiency, small form factor, high 3.3V I/O, and security. The solutions are ideal for AI, industrial, communications, server, and automotive use cases.

“At Lattice, we’re committed to empowering our customers with the flexibility and features they need to innovate across a wide range of applications,” said Dan Mansur, Corporate Vice President, Product Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “By introducing higher I/O density and additional security-focused configurations in compact, low power devices, we’re enabling developers with new ways to address the stringent thermal, connectivity, and form factor constraints of their designs.”

Features:

Customizable Connectivity

  • 3.3V I/O with up to 2X more I/O per package body size
  • Differential I/O (1.5 Gbps) permitting up to 70% faster data transfer

Industry-leading System Integration Capabilities

  • Up to 4X lower power
  • Integrated flash options for enhanced secure configuration
  • Up to 12X faster configuration performance for accelerated boot time

Highest Reliability and Device Security

  • Up to 100X lower soft error rate
  • Built-in SEC and memory block ECC for SEU protection

For more information visit:

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
AI & Machine Learning
Industrial
IoT
Networking & 5G
Processing
Processing - Compute Modules
Analog & Power
Mouser Product of the Week: Analog Devices’ EVAL-LTC7899-AZ Evaluation Board

January 12, 2026

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
Product of the Week: Axiomtek’s AIM101 Fanless Edge AI System with Intel Processor

January 26, 2026

MORE
Open Source
Create a Cost-Effective HMI With LVGL (and Some Help From Renesas)

January 26, 2026

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Image Credit: Accenture
Accenture to Purchase 65% of DLB, Boosting AI Data Center Engineering and Consulting

December 17, 2025

MORE