Lattice’s New FPGAs Enable Smarter, More Secure, and Energy-Efficient Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Lattice

Hillsboro, Oregon. Lattice Semiconductor has extended its small FPGA portfolio with new, high I/O density possibilities in the Lattice Certus-NX FPGA and Lattice MachXO5-NX FPGA devices ideal for solutions needing power efficiency, small form factor, high 3.3V I/O, and security. The solutions are ideal for AI, industrial, communications, server, and automotive use cases.

“At Lattice, we’re committed to empowering our customers with the flexibility and features they need to innovate across a wide range of applications,” said Dan Mansur, Corporate Vice President, Product Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “By introducing higher I/O density and additional security-focused configurations in compact, low power devices, we’re enabling developers with new ways to address the stringent thermal, connectivity, and form factor constraints of their designs.”

Features:

Customizable Connectivity

3.3V I/O with up to 2X more I/O per package body size

Differential I/O (1.5 Gbps) permitting up to 70% faster data transfer

Industry-leading System Integration Capabilities

Up to 4X lower power

Integrated flash options for enhanced secure configuration

Up to 12X faster configuration performance for accelerated boot time

Highest Reliability and Device Security

Up to 100X lower soft error rate

Built-in SEC and memory block ECC for SEU protection

