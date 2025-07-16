Lattice’s New FPGAs Enable Smarter, More Secure, and Energy-Efficient Applications
July 16, 2025
News
Hillsboro, Oregon. Lattice Semiconductor has extended its small FPGA portfolio with new, high I/O density possibilities in the Lattice Certus-NX FPGA and Lattice MachXO5-NX FPGA devices ideal for solutions needing power efficiency, small form factor, high 3.3V I/O, and security. The solutions are ideal for AI, industrial, communications, server, and automotive use cases.
“At Lattice, we’re committed to empowering our customers with the flexibility and features they need to innovate across a wide range of applications,” said Dan Mansur, Corporate Vice President, Product Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “By introducing higher I/O density and additional security-focused configurations in compact, low power devices, we’re enabling developers with new ways to address the stringent thermal, connectivity, and form factor constraints of their designs.”
Features:
Customizable Connectivity
- 3.3V I/O with up to 2X more I/O per package body size
- Differential I/O (1.5 Gbps) permitting up to 70% faster data transfer
Industry-leading System Integration Capabilities
- Up to 4X lower power
- Integrated flash options for enhanced secure configuration
- Up to 12X faster configuration performance for accelerated boot time
Highest Reliability and Device Security
- Up to 100X lower soft error rate
- Built-in SEC and memory block ECC for SEU protection
For more information visit:
- Lattice Certus-NX FPGA Family
- Lattice MachXO5-NX FPGA Family
- Lattice Nexus Platform
- Lattice Radiant Software