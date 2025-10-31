Embedded Computing Design

Small Footprint, Fast AI: Alif Semiconductor's Arm-Based Ensemble

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

October 31, 2025

Podcast

Small Footprint, Fast AI: Alif Semiconductor's Arm-Based Ensemble

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken is joined by Alif Semiconductor's founder and president, Reza Kazerounian. The two discuss an ensemble of small-footprint, power-efficient solutions capable of running fast AI. In addition to being secure and integrated, the MCUs and fusion processors leverage hardware acceleration for transformer networks.

Next, Ken is back with another episode of ICYMI, featuring the latest news from this week. 

But first, we're highlighting some of the top things to see and do for those attending embedded world North America in Anaheim, California, next week. Embedded Computing Design will be attending as a media partner, and we’re hosting a ton of activities for attendees that you won’t want to miss. 

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Analog & Power
Voltage Input-to-Output Control for Linear Regulators—Part 1: Quick Start and Benefits

November 3, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: JHCTECH
JHCTECH BRAV-7722 Leverages Intel GPU for Smart Transportation

November 4, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW55913 Connected Microcontroller

October 20, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: Microservice Store
Microservice Store Launches Day 1 at embedded world North America

November 4, 2025

MORE