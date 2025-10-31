Small Footprint, Fast AI: Alif Semiconductor's Arm-Based Ensemble

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Podcast

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Ken is joined by Alif Semiconductor's founder and president, Reza Kazerounian. The two discuss an ensemble of small-footprint, power-efficient solutions capable of running fast AI. In addition to being secure and integrated, the MCUs and fusion processors leverage hardware acceleration for transformer networks.

Next, Ken is back with another episode of ICYMI, featuring the latest news from this week.

But first, we're highlighting some of the top things to see and do for those attending embedded world North America in Anaheim, California, next week. Embedded Computing Design will be attending as a media partner, and we’re hosting a ton of activities for attendees that you won’t want to miss.