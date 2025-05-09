Synaptics’ Veros Wi-Fi 7 Family for the IoT

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Product

The extended Veros wireless portfolio of Wi-Fi® 7 SoCs designed for IoT from Synaptics features the SYN4390 and SYN4384. These support a peak speed of up to 5.8 Gbps, using 2×2 + 2×2 MLO, 320 MHz channel bandwidth, and 4K QAM.

The Wi-Fi 7 multi-link operation (MLO) enables the target IoT devices, with use cases like 8K video streaming, interactive gaming, security monitoring, immersive AR/VR, and home and automotive entertainment, to send and receive a data stream using multiple frequency bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz) simultaneously.

The wireless portfolio of triple-combo SoCs is tailored for gaming, AR/VR, entertainment, security, and automotive applications. It features Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth® 6.0 and Zigbee/Thread and supports Matter.

Key Features of the Veros Wi-Fi 7 Family:

Integrated RF front-end and power management IC (PMIC) that contributes to reduced system cost and power consumption

Dual-core Bluetooth 6.0 for LE Audio, Channel Sounding, and LE Long Range

Matter and an integrated 802.15.4 radio capable of enabling Zigbee and Thread networking

Integrated Arm cores and memory to enable offloading of networking functions from the host processor to help reduce system power consumption

The SYN4390 is available now for sale, and the SYN4384 is available now in limited quantities for evaluation.

For more information, visit: https://www.synaptics.com/products/wireless/wi-fi-7