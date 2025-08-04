Advantech’s Latest AOM Series Packs 4K Video, Multi-Sensor Support, and Advanced AI Capabilities

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Advantech Advantech introduced two new compact Computer-on-Modules in the AOM series, the AOM-5521 Smart Mobility Architecture (SMARC) and AOM-2521 Open Standard Module (OSM). Both harness the power and enhanced abilities of the NXP i.MX 95 processor family, featuring a multi-domain architecture with up to six Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2.0 GHz with a committed 2-TOPS NPU boosted for Linux-based edge applications.

The processor utilizes up to six Cortex-A55 cores, an NXP eIQ Neutron NPU delivering up to 2 TOPS of light model performance, and healthy I/O options including 10 GbE. The modules go beyond ASIL-B/SIL-2 functional safety standards and integrate an Arm Cortex-M7 CPU for real-time domain applications, along with a Cortex-M33 CPU for critical system safety tasks. When compared to previous models, the i.MX 95 provides four times the machine learning capabilities, double the data throughput, and 15% greater power proficiency.

The i.MX 95 incorporates an NXP Image Signal Processor (ISP), can manage up to 500 megapixels/s from eight image sensors, with support for improved features such as RGB-IR and HDR. A built-in 4K Video Processing Unit (VPU) permits 4K30P H.265/H.264 encoding and decoding, managing up to 32 concurrent video streams.

Graphics performance is controlled by the Arm Mali G310 3D GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, and OpenCL 3.0, key enablers for intensive machine vision applications. A 2D GPU individually drives 4K displays with multi-stream layering competences.

An integrated NXP eIQ Neutron NPU works simultaneously with the ISP, VPU, and GPU to accelerate and improve machine vision workloads. The provided NXP eIQ Toolkit enables engineers to leverage both open-source and proprietary tools within the SDK and Yocto development environments, streamlining the creation of full system-level applications.

The modules offer connectivity with one 10GbE and two 1GbE ports, all supporting Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) to meet high-speed networking requirements. Also included are two CAN-FD ports, two PCIe Gen 3.0, one USB 3.0 5Gbps Type C with PHY, and one USB 2.0 with PHY.

Both solutions offer high-speed LPDDR5 memory up to 6.4 GT/s with in-line ECC and encryption for enhanced data integrity and security.

Storage options include eMMC 5.1 and one eMMC/SD slot, providing peak performance and connectivity for industrial and IoT applications, including automation, networking, and HMI systems. The modules are ideal for intelligent vision, AI inference, and real-time control in next-generation industrial automation, medical systems, and other IoT applications.

For more information, visit risc.advantech.com.