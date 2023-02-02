The Road to embedded world ’23: Hopkins, Minnesota, Digi International

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Digi International We have had a lot of fun on our Road to embedded world ’23 thus far, but when I heard we were off to Hopkins, Minnesota, I was excited. I, personally, have never been to Minnesota, and excited to get some fishing in while we are there. Thinking of fishing, our main goal, other than the one that got away, is to fish around Digi International to take a peak at Digi ConnectCore Cloud and Security services.

Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services:

Digi’s ConnectCore Cloud and Security services utilize a software architecture that works seamlessly with its family of system-on-modules to provide secure and connected IoT devices with pre-installed secure OTA software updates to products.

The ConnectCore Cloud Services enables designers to develop connected devices with remote-dashboard, -service, and -application capabilities using Digi ConnectCore system-on-modules (SOMs). Leveraging the decade proven technologies that are built into Digi Remote Manager, engineers produce custom interfaces that provide features such as the ability to remotely configure, monitor, and maintain connected devices.

Manage your network and connected devices from edge-to-cloud:

Industry-leading cloud and edge tools for rapid device deployment, and easier asset management

Automate mass firmware and software updates to enhance functionality, stay in compliance and scale your deployment

Access data from edge devices that were previously out of reach RT NUMBERS

Integrate device data through open APIs to gain deeper insights and control with third-party applications

Monitor network, device, and asset performance and security with bi-directional communications

Receive real-time alerts and detailed reports on network health and device conditions



New Digi ConnectCore MP1 with ST STM32MP1 Processor

Intelligent, wireless and secure embedded system-on-module based on the STM32MP1 MPU family, with turnkey Linux support in the robust Digi SMTplus standard form factor:

Industrial-grade, scalable, STM32MP1 single/dual SOM platform

Pre-certified dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0

3D GPU, rich display and camera capabilities

Power management with hardware and software support

Digi SMTplus form factor (29 x 29 mm) for ultimate reliability

High level of pin-compatibility with Digi ConnectCore 6UL SOMs

Built-in Digi TrustFence device security, identity and privacy

Seamless cellular modem and Digi XBee integration

Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services remote monitoring, device management and IoT application enablement

Digi Embedded Yocto Linux support

Turnkey development services available from Digi WDS

Coming Soon Digi ConnectCore 93 with NXP i.MX93 Processor

Embedded, wireless system-on-module based on the NXP i.MX 93 processor, with AI/ML NPU, designed for longevity and scalability in industrial IoT applications:

Industrial i.MX 93 single/dual-core system-on-module

AI/ML Arm Ethos U65 micro neural processing unit (NPU)

Pre-certified dual-band 802.11ax Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2

Digi SMTplus form factor (40 mm x 45 mm) for ultimate reliability

Superior power management with hardware and software support

Digi Microcontroller Assist for 2.5 µA ultra-low power mode

Seamless cellular modem and Digi XBee integration

High level of pin-compatibility with Digi ConnectCore 8 SOM family

Cloud and edge-compute services integration

Built-in device security, identity and privacy with Digi TrustFence

Remote monitoring and management with Digi Remote Manager

Digi Embedded Yocto Linux support

Digi ConnectCore Security Services:

The services include a curated vulnerability report highlighting critical issues, a security software layer including patches for common vulnerabilities, and consulting services. Implementing meta-security software layer for Digi Embedded Yocto (DEY) will add more security to the environment.

Leverage Digi’s embedded security proficiency to shield your product, end-to-end

Make security easier and more accessible by providing a curated security analysis

Provide visibility on the security status of Digi Embedded Yocto, making vulnerability reports available

Monitor and maintain security in devices throughout the entire product lifecycle

Utilize Digi engineering and consulting services to help resolve security issues

Identify security issues in Digi ConnectCore

DEY-based customer products

Take advantage of SBOM analysis and CVE monitoring

Review binary image scans for additional vulnerability insights

For more information, visit booth 4A/131 at embedded world 2023, and for a sneak peak, visit digi.com.