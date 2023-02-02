The Road to embedded world ’23: Hopkins, Minnesota, Digi International
February 02, 2023
Blog
We have had a lot of fun on our Road to embedded world ’23 thus far, but when I heard we were off to Hopkins, Minnesota, I was excited. I, personally, have never been to Minnesota, and excited to get some fishing in while we are there. Thinking of fishing, our main goal, other than the one that got away, is to fish around Digi International to take a peak at Digi ConnectCore Cloud and Security services.
Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services:
Digi’s ConnectCore Cloud and Security services utilize a software architecture that works seamlessly with its family of system-on-modules to provide secure and connected IoT devices with pre-installed secure OTA software updates to products.
The ConnectCore Cloud Services enables designers to develop connected devices with remote-dashboard, -service, and -application capabilities using Digi ConnectCore system-on-modules (SOMs). Leveraging the decade proven technologies that are built into Digi Remote Manager, engineers produce custom interfaces that provide features such as the ability to remotely configure, monitor, and maintain connected devices.
Manage your network and connected devices from edge-to-cloud:
- Industry-leading cloud and edge tools for rapid device deployment, and easier asset management
- Automate mass firmware and software updates to enhance functionality, stay in compliance and scale your deployment
- Access data from edge devices that were previously out of reach RT NUMBERS
- Integrate device data through open APIs to gain deeper insights and control with third-party applications
- Monitor network, device, and asset performance and security with bi-directional communications
- Receive real-time alerts and detailed reports on network health and device conditions
New Digi ConnectCore MP1 with ST STM32MP1 Processor
Intelligent, wireless and secure embedded system-on-module based on the STM32MP1 MPU family, with turnkey Linux support in the robust Digi SMTplus standard form factor:
- Industrial-grade, scalable, STM32MP1 single/dual SOM platform
- Pre-certified dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0
- 3D GPU, rich display and camera capabilities
- Power management with hardware and software support
- Digi SMTplus form factor (29 x 29 mm) for ultimate reliability
- High level of pin-compatibility with Digi ConnectCore 6UL SOMs
- Built-in Digi TrustFence device security, identity and privacy
- Seamless cellular modem and Digi XBee integration
- Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services remote monitoring, device management and IoT application enablement
- Digi Embedded Yocto Linux support
- Turnkey development services available from Digi WDS
Coming Soon Digi ConnectCore 93 with NXP i.MX93 Processor
Embedded, wireless system-on-module based on the NXP i.MX 93 processor, with AI/ML NPU, designed for longevity and scalability in industrial IoT applications:
- Industrial i.MX 93 single/dual-core system-on-module
- AI/ML Arm Ethos U65 micro neural processing unit (NPU)
- Pre-certified dual-band 802.11ax Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2
- Digi SMTplus form factor (40 mm x 45 mm) for ultimate reliability
- Superior power management with hardware and software support
- Digi Microcontroller Assist for 2.5 µA ultra-low power mode
- Seamless cellular modem and Digi XBee integration
- High level of pin-compatibility with Digi ConnectCore 8 SOM family
- Cloud and edge-compute services integration
- Built-in device security, identity and privacy with Digi TrustFence
- Remote monitoring and management with Digi Remote Manager
- Digi Embedded Yocto Linux support
Digi ConnectCore Security Services:
The services include a curated vulnerability report highlighting critical issues, a security software layer including patches for common vulnerabilities, and consulting services. Implementing meta-security software layer for Digi Embedded Yocto (DEY) will add more security to the environment.
Leverage Digi’s embedded security proficiency to shield your product, end-to-end
- Make security easier and more accessible by providing a curated security analysis
- Provide visibility on the security status of Digi Embedded Yocto, making vulnerability reports available
- Monitor and maintain security in devices throughout the entire product lifecycle
- Utilize Digi engineering and consulting services to help resolve security issues
- Identify security issues in Digi ConnectCore
- DEY-based customer products
- Take advantage of SBOM analysis and CVE monitoring
- Review binary image scans for additional vulnerability insights
For more information, visit booth 4A/131 at embedded world 2023, and for a sneak peak, visit digi.com.