Quarter Sized AI/ML SoM from Beacon EmbeddedWorks

Image Credit: Beacon EmbeddedWorks Eden Prairie Minnesota. Beacon EmbeddedWorks released the quarter size i.MX 8M Plus and its ZoomTM Development Kit. The NXP i.MX 8M Plus collects up to four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 1.8 GHz, with a neural processing unit (NPU).

End-to-end security is proliferate when connecting to integrated Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. The i.MX 8M Plus utilizes MIPI DSI and MIPI CSI-2 interfaces with up to four lanes for dedicated displays (Optional HDMI, LVDS).

Audio is produced using S/PDIF input/output and 8-channel pulse density modulation (PDM) input. Additional interfaces include USB 3.1 Gen 1, UART, I2C, and SPI (multiplexed GPIO).

The unit is compliant with both RoHS and REACH.

ZoomTM Development Kit

i.MX 8M Plus SOM

Baseboard

Power supply

MicroSD card

Cables

