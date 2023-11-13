Embedded Computing Design

Quarter Sized AI/ML SoM from Beacon EmbeddedWorks

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 13, 2023

News

Image Credit: Beacon EmbeddedWorks

Eden Prairie Minnesota. Beacon EmbeddedWorks released the quarter size i.MX 8M Plus and its ZoomTM Development Kit. The NXP i.MX 8M Plus collects up to four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 1.8 GHz, with a neural processing unit (NPU).

End-to-end security is proliferate when connecting to integrated Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. The i.MX 8M Plus utilizes MIPI DSI and MIPI CSI-2 interfaces with up to four lanes for dedicated displays (Optional HDMI, LVDS).

Audio is produced using S/PDIF input/output and 8-channel pulse density modulation (PDM) input. Additional interfaces include USB 3.1 Gen 1, UART, I2C, and SPI (multiplexed GPIO).

The unit is compliant with both RoHS and REACH.

ZoomTM Development Kit

  • i.MX 8M Plus SOM
  • Baseboard
  • Power supply
  • MicroSD card
  • Cables

For more information, visit beaconembedded.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

