Road to embedded world: congatec's Application Ready Intel Powered AI Modules
March 26, 2024
Blog
congatec will attend embedded world (Hall 3, Booth 241) where it will showcase an extended range of application-ready solutions including Intel Core Ultra powered modules with integrated AI capabilities. Also featured will be virtualization-ready computer-on-modules across all performance classes for system consolidation. Highlighted will be increased performance, energy efficiency, and integrated advanced IIoT, and security functions.
Booth Highlights:
- Intel Core Ultra processor-based modules with integrated AI, providing a unique combination of heterogeneous compute engines, such as CPU, GPU and NPU
- Pre-Installed Real-time hypervisor software to simplify consolidation of functionality that previously required multiple dedicated systems onto a single x86 hardware platform
- aReady.COM – application-ready Computer-on-Modules
- COM-HPC Server Ecosystem for high-performance, sustainable, and upgradeable edge server designs
- Various partner demonstrations will highlight real world applications
