Embedded Computing Design

Road to embedded world: congatec's Application Ready Intel Powered AI Modules

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

March 26, 2024

Image Credit: congatec

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

congatec will attend embedded world (Hall 3, Booth 241) where it will showcase an extended range of application-ready solutions including Intel Core Ultra powered modules with integrated AI capabilities. Also featured will be virtualization-ready computer-on-modules across all performance classes for system consolidation. Highlighted will be increased performance, energy efficiency, and integrated advanced IIoT, and security functions.

Booth Highlights:

  • Intel Core Ultra processor-based modules with integrated AI, providing a unique combination of heterogeneous compute engines, such as CPU, GPU and NPU
  • Pre-Installed Real-time hypervisor software to simplify consolidation of functionality that previously required multiple dedicated systems onto a single x86 hardware platform
  • aReady.COM – application-ready Computer-on-Modules
  • COM-HPC Server Ecosystem for high-performance, sustainable, and upgradeable edge server designs
  • Various partner demonstrations will highlight real world applications

For more information, visit congatec.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

Topic Tags
