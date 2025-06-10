Trenz and KR Partner to Better European FPGA SoM Supply Chain Resilience

Out of Europe comes news that two leaders in the manufacturing of FPGA modules and suppliers of development and design services, Trenz Electronic GmbH (Trenz) and Knowledge Resources GmbH (KR), have agreed to a technological partnership to enhance the European FPGA SoM ecosystem.

The start of the multi-tiered strategic approach is the joint adoption of a module management interface for potential products from both businesses. This standardized interface will enable optimal compatibility within heterogeneous multi-SoM systems including the possibility of working with modules from both vendors simultaneously.

Next processes will include the design of interoperable product lines and increasing the collaborative offerings of FPGA SoMs developed and manufactured in Europe.

As the partnership advances, the companies will work on a cooperative line of FPGA SoMs for reliable second-source options with geographic diversity to improve supply chain resilience. Also, the agreement offers access to select KR products via the Trenz web shop.

