Road to embedded world '23: Seefeld, Germany, TQ-Systems

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: TQ-Systems Technology service provider TQ will be presenting simplified access to the latest processor technology by way of new embedded modules as well as embedded boards at hall 3 booth 257 during embedded world 2023. It will also provide an outlook on current product developments on the latest processor generation from Intel, NXP and Texas Instruments.

NXP Solutions

As an Alpha Partner of NXP, TQ is pleased to introduce two embedded modules based on the i.MX93 as well as a single board computer (SBC) and an evaluation board.

The new LGA module, TQMa93xxLA, and the feature-compatible plug-in module, TQMa93xxCA, offer themselves as an upgrade path for applications that have been using i.MX-6UL designs and now require more performance, graphics and AI.

The i.MX-93 processors are equipped with up to two Cortex-A55 cores and ARM's Ethos-U65 microNPU for accelerating machine learning (ML). In addition, there is a Cortex-M33 processor core for time-critical real-time applications and the "EdgeLock Secure Enclave" for security and a 2D GPU for visualization.

Both modules are equipped with LPDDR4, Quad-SPI NOR Flash and eMMC and optionally feature an external real-time clock (RTC), a user EEPROM, a temperature sensor, a security chip and a gyroscope sensor for position determination. "Thus, the new modules provide an ideal platform for applications such as gateways, controls in building and industrial automation, time recording systems, medical devices in diagnostics or even elevator controls," explains Konrad Zöpf, Deputy Director TQ Embedded and Product Management ARM/Layerscape at TQ-Systems.

Adapted to the numerous application possibilities of the TQMa93xx modules, TQ also developed two matching mainboards in parallel to the modules. The 170 mm x 170 mm MBa9xxxCA is used to evaluate both module types. The 160 mm x 100 mm SBC MBa9xxxLA has a wide range of interfaces and can be used as an industrial board, from smart HMI solutions in building automation to decentralized intelligence for controlling functions and real-time recording of sensor data in automation.

Intel

The technology megatrends of more performance, graphics and AI are also setting the tone for the x86 architecture. Thus, the new SMARC 2.1-compatible embedded module TQMxE41S relies on the Intel Atom x7000E series, Intel Core i3-N305, and Intel processor N series introduced by Intel at the beginning of 2023. This adds ten new processor variants to TQ Group's embedded module offering, covering the 6W to15W CPU power range in a pin-compatible design.

"The new Gracemont CPU microarchitecture as well as the integrated Intel UHD Graphics Gen12 with up to 32 execution units set new standards in the areas of power efficiency, CPU single-thread/multi-thread performance as well as multimedia and AI in this particularly small form factor" emphasizes Harald Maier, product manager for TQ's x86 division.

For the first time, AVX256 and advanced AI instruction sets (VNNI) as well as Intel Deep Learning Boost are supported in this performance segment. Together with the extended security features including TPM 2.0, the module is also particularly well suited for applications in the healthcare, IoT, retail, and video & conferencing sectors.

Even more performance is offered by the new Intel "Alder Lake-P" based COM Express modules of the TQMx120 family (12 W to 45W class) with their hybrid technology for highest efficiency with up to 14 cores, strong graphics, and AI boost. In addition, TQ provides a preview of the upcoming modules based on Intel "Raptor Lake" and Intel "Alder Lake N" processors.

Texas Instruments

The topic of long-term availability plays an important role for numerous embedded applications, so plans for performance upgrades are also of particular importance. "With the TQMa62xx, TQ introduces a module series based on Texas Instruments Sitara AM62x, which is not only of interest to users of the AM335x series, but to anyone looking for a plus in graphics features, security and TSN-enabled GbE and other industrial interfaces for their applications," explains Andreas Willig, product manager at TQ-Embedded. In versions as a plug-in module as well as a solderable module, TQ also offers customers extended flexibility in system design.

The TQMa62xx modules are designed for the development of Linux applications. With scalable Arm Cortex-A53 processing power (up to four cores) and embedded features such as dual-display support and 3D graphics acceleration, safety support, and extensive peripherals, the module is attractive for a wide range of applications: HMI, POS, telematics, V2X communication (vehicle to infrastructure), and medical.

And not to stop there, TQ will showcase around 50 different solutions for a wide range of requirements in the embedded world.

For more information, visit tq-group.com.