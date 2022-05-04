Road to embedded world: Texas Instruments
Blog
The road to embedded world is getting longer and longer in that the number of stops continues to increase, as more embedded vendors sign on to exhibit their wares at the industry’s most significant event of the year.
This stop lets you hear right from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, as Texas Instruments’ Sameer Wasson joins me on a podcast. Sameer is TI’s Vice President, Processor Business Unit.
For more information, visit: www.embedded-world.de