Embedded Computing Design

Road to embedded world: Texas Instruments

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

May 04, 2022

Blog

Road to embedded world: Texas Instruments

The road to embedded world is getting longer and longer in that the number of stops continues to increase, as more embedded vendors sign on to exhibit their wares at the industry’s most significant event of the year.

This stop lets you hear right from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, as Texas Instruments’ Sameer Wasson joins me on a podcast. Sameer is TI’s Vice President, Processor Business Unit.

 

 

And be sure to check out the other stops we’ve made on the road to embedded world: AVerMedia, WINSYSTEMS, Diamond SystemsMACTRON GROUPMiTACNeousys TechnologySECO, and iBase Technology.

For more information, visit: www.embedded-world.de

Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Processing
Topic Tags
Consumer
Embedded Executive: Duncan Bosworth, GM, Consumer Business Unit, Analog Devices

April 27, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Image Provided by Cincoze
Cincoze Embedded Computers - The Heart of Smart Manufacturing

May 3, 2022

MORE
IoT
Embedded Executive: Marc Pégulu, VP of IoT, Semtech

May 4, 2022

MORE
Processing
Road to embedded world: Texas Instruments

May 4, 2022

MORE