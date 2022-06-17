Embedded World 2022 Best in Show Winners: Security

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Security category:

BGN-SAT Security Automation Tool helps engineers quickly improve security, reduce development time, and take advantage of in-silicon security features in their embedded designs.

An intuitive GUI-based software tool, BGN-SAT is used to define a security profile aligned to your cybersecurity needs and automatically implement a customized solution for your IoT device. Leveraging embedded processor in-silicon security features, BGN-SAT makes it easy and quick to securely implement authentication, data encryption, and per-device unique security profiles in a manufacturing environment. The tool simplifies secure key management and extension of a hardware root of trust from silicon to a customer's application.

OPTIGA™ Trust M Express offers rock-solid security for IoT devices every step of the way from manufacturing through cloud provisioning to field deployment.

The cryptographic identity of OPTIGA™ Trust M Express is provisioned in a certified and secured Infineon fab. It is protected from exposure at all stages during the product lifetime. This off-the-shelf solution removes the need for secured ID injection during IoT device manufacturing. This allows to enhance the security of IoT devices and their cloud connectivity while simplifying the production flow, accelerating time-to-market, and increasing cost efficiency.

OPTIGA™ Trust M Express is offered in combination with CIRRENT™ Cloud ID – a cloud service that automates IoT device certificate registration and device provisioning in the product cloud at scale with zero manual intervention. This saves time and resources, protects against human error, and makes the process highly scalable.

OPTIGA™ TPM SLB 9672 is a standardized, out-of-the-box TPM that provides a solid foundation for securely establishing the identity and software status of PCs, servers, and connected devices, and for protecting the integrity and confidentiality of data at rest and in transit.

OPTIGA™ TPM SLB 9672 is ready for current and future security challenges – it comes with extended memory and stronger cryptographic algorithms, and is the first TPM in the market that offers a PQC-protected firmware update mechanism using XMSS signatures. Integrated resiliency features allow the TPM firmware to be recovered in compliance with the NIST SP 800-193 Platform Firmware Resiliency Guidelines. This, combined with improved computational performance, takes system security to the next level.