Embedded Executive: Get to Know ISO 8800 | Perforce

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

ISO 8800 is a standard aimed at functional safety in automotive applications, pertaining to artificial intelligence. It provides the guidelines for integrating AI systems into any safety-related functions of road vehicles. In full disclosure, I wasn’t aware of this standard, and I was frankly surprised I wasn’t.

To remedy the situation, I invited Jill Britton, the Director of Compliance at Perforce, onto this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Jill explained what the standard is all about and which parts of it are key for embedded developers to understand.