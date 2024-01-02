Intrinsic ID PUFs Up at CES 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Intrinsic ID Sunnyvale, California. Intrinsic ID will attend CES 2024 as part of the Dutch Pavilion in booth 62100. Intrinsic’s security specialists will be showcasing its root-of-trust (RoT) solutions which are deployed in over 650 million devices globally.

Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID says, “At Intrinsic ID, our solutions provide a robust hardware-based root of trust, without requiring dedicated silicon, to authenticate and secure all devices.”

According to Intrinsic, its product portfolio at CES 2024 will include:

Zign – an embedded software-only product that uses a breakthrough combination of PUF technology with NIST-certified cryptographic algorithms. It offers a low-cost solution that is easy to deploy for encryption of any IoT data, both in transit and on the device. Zign can be deployed on any type of new or existing IoT device and meets the most stringent security tests.

QuiddiKey 100 – PUF-based RoT hardware IP specifically designed to protect internet-connected devices that have limited resources against current and future threats.

QuiddiKey 300 – the world’s first hardware IP solution to receive a SESIP and PSA Certified RoT Component Level 3 certification. PSA Certified is a highly respected certification scheme co-founded by Arm in partnership with global technology companies that aims to implement a comprehensive IoT security assurance framework for secure digital transformation.

QuiddiKey 400 – a new hardware-based RoT solution specifically developed to enable electronic devices to meet automotive functional safety standards including ASIL B fault metric and ASIL D for systematic failures.

Apollo – a configuration file for Xilinx FPGAs, containing a “soft PUF” implementation and security functionality that can be retrofitted on deployed devices. This enables remote “brownfield” installation of a hardware RoT for demanding markets like medical and datacenters.

Tuyls ends, “We are experiencing a paradigm shift in our relationship with technology as reflected in the themes of CES this year. The need for security has become ubiquitous, particularly for internet-connected applications. However, device makers are faced with smaller footprints and limited resources.”

To schedule one-on-one briefings with Intrinsic ID at CES 2024 contact the company here.

