New Tria Brand from Avnet will Consolidate Embedded Compute and Capabilities

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

Sometimes a new brand is created for purely marketing reasons, but in the best cases a company can offer real strategic and engineering benefits from reorganizing and creating a new imprint, subsidiary, or product family. A recent important example is now public, and it comes from Avnet.

According to a recent announcement, Avnet has launched a new product brand and corresponding business to consolidate its compute design and manufacturing. They are called Tria and Tria Technologies, respectively.

The company said that the Tria brand will combine its lines of embedded compute boards and systems, and all the associated design and manufacturing services that Avnet offers in the embedded space.

“The new brand embodies Avnet’s unique ability to deliver standalone modular embedded compute solutions in a world where OEMs are increasingly looking to move from their own chip-down manufacturing to part- or full- pre-made embedded compute platforms,” said Thomas Staudinger, president of Embedded Solutions, Avnet. “It brings together all of Avnet’s compute design and manufacturing capabilities under one brand.”

In the announcement, Avnet said the Tria Technologies team is tasked with designing and manufacturing the company’s standard embedded compute products, and they will also be ready to make custom designs for customer projects. Tria products and services are designed to bring customers from design to mass production in much shorter time, with improved products and reduced risk to their business model, according to the release.

The Tria modules reportedly can be used “as-is” in a product design, or as a starting point for customization.

Phil Gallagher, CEO at Avnet, said, “As more OEMs look to offload risk and outsource complex manufacturing, they are moving to a modular approach with minimal compromise in size or capability. Avnet, through Tria, is uniquely positioned to help customers deliver on this strategy.”

The company has design and manufacturing capabilities and teams all over the world, including the Americas, Europe and Asia. Tria will build on Avnet’s established embedded compute and advanced applications solutions, the announcement assured customers and media, while still offering in-house design and manufacturing campuses in Europe, while extended design and manufacturing capabilities are in place in North America and Asia.

“By bringing these teams together under one new global brand, Avnet is addressing a need we see from our customers for comprehensive embedded compute and system design and manufacturing solutions,” explained Staudinger. “Tria represents a step change in what OEMs can achieve in their product design by making it easier to leverage the latest technology and get ahead of the competition.”

The business reportedly is set up to build on decades of experience delivering compute and system design services for OEMs on every continent, putting its technology into everything from medical devices to household appliances for globally recognized brand names. The company said Tria will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Avnet, connected to Avnet’s global distribution network and collaborating with Avnet’s other solutions businesses. For more information, click here.