PLS' UDE Now Compatible with NXP's S32M2

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 16, 2023

News

Image Credit: PLS

Lauta, Germany. PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme’s Universal Debug Engine (UDE) now supports NXP Semiconductors’ S32M2 motor control addressing power challenges with high voltage analog features including MOSFET gate pre-drivers, LIN or CAN FD, and voltage regulators. The S32M2 leverages Arm Cortex-M4 or -M7 cores.

The UDE debugger functions fluently with PLS’ UAD2pro, UAD2next, and UAD3+. Access to the MCUs is provided through an Arm-specific Serial Wire Debug (SWD) interface. The UAD2pro communicates through a Windows PC utilizing USB. On the other hand, the UAD2next and UAD3+ are delivered with integrated Ethernet. Also included is the UDE MemTool for programming flash memory.

According to PLS’, “The S32M2 can be used in safety applications up to ASIL B in accordance with ISO 26262 and provides dedicated hardware security features.”

For more information, visit pls-mc.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

